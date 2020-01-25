Gun discharges in child’s pocket at west Alabama school

CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents of a 6-year-old will be charged after a gun the child carried to school went off in class, according to authorities.
Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the incident happened at JE Hobbs Elementary School. Wilcox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Andre’ Saulsberry says the gun was in the child’s pocket when it went off.
Jackson says no one was hurt. The parents will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
We are awaiting a full statement from the superintendent.
