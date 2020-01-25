Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Kawhi Leonard got his first career triple-double and scored 33 points, Landry Shamet added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers shrugged off an early 15-point deficit before hanging on to beat the Miami Heat 122-117. Leonard also finished with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler scored 20 points for Miami but left midway through the fourth quarter after spraining his right ankle. The Heat lost at home for just the second time in 22 games this season.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail. The wide receiver had to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, and agree to a mental health evaluation and random drug tests. He also can't have guns. Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. Hollywood police say Brown didn't want to pay the $4,000 bill. Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.
MIAMI (AP) — Miami coach Erik Spoelstra is questioning why positions are still part of the formula for choosing All-Star starters. The Heat have been playing what they consider positionless basketball for several years and most other NBA teams have similar philosophies. But the NBA still has players pooled into either guard or frontcourt groups, and that is a factor in choosing which 10 players earn the All-Star starting nods.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 37 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 to help the Boston Celtics rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and defeat the Orlando Magic 109-98. Daniel Theis added 16 points as the Celtics won their third straight. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 30 points but the Magic struggled to find anyone else to contribute in the second half when they were outscored 56-41. Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Walker had 27 points in the first half when Boston found itself in a 46-30 hole.
UNDATED (AP) — The Pro Bowl is hardly appointment viewing for football fans. Television ratings lag well behind a typical regular season game. Several of the big stars back out for injury reasons and players from the two Super Bowl teams are pulled off the rosters. The on-field intensity and drama that fuels so much of the national interest in the sport is nonexistent. The annual exhibition does not lack for history. The first edition of the Pro Bowl goes all the way back to the 1938 season. The NFL champion New York Giants took on a team of all-stars that time.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jarren Williams informed Miami on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal. The move comes three days after former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King decided to join the Hurricanes. Williams started 10 of Miami’s 13 games this past season, after beating out N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell for the first-string job. But with King arriving this week, it was presumed that some of Miami’s incumbent quarterbacks would look elsewhere.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the most popular person without mouse ears at Disney World this week. Fans chanted his name through two days of practice at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports and clamored for his autograph. To get a picture fans needed to get in line and prepare to wait. Jackson's do-it-all performance this season cemented him as one of the league’s rising stars. He's the front-runner to become league MVP and the clear fan favorite at the Pro Bowl. Drew Brees even arranged for his oldest son to get Jackson's autograph.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods’ last putt of the day was so much better than his first three. Woods four-putted No. 1 on Torrey Pines South for a tough start to his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open. He reached the first green in two and had a birdie putt of just less than 25 feet. But he struggled on the poa annua grass. He rolled his first putt 30 inches past the hole. His second putt shot 5½ feet past the cup. His third putt went 14 inches past before he finally tapped in. Woods finished with a birdie putt for a 1-under par 71.