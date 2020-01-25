Men’s Progressive Club of Columbus hosts Man of the Year banquet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 70th annual Man of the Year banquet and scholarship fundraiser was held at the Green Island Country Club in Columbus on Friday.
The event was hosted by the Men’s Progressive Club of Columbus. The banquet is held to recognize an individual going above and beyond to improve his community.
This year’s Man of the Year is Attorney Teddy Reese. Reese’s speech focused on the qualities of a good role model for children in Columbus.
Proceeds from the event are used to fund and award the Men’s Progressive Club Scholarships.
