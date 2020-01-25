Next Rain Chance Sunday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend starts off nicely with lots of sun & cool temperatures for Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the mid-50s, with lows falling into the 30s tonight. After a sunny start on Sunday, clouds will fill in by the afternoon, with a stray shower possible by evening. Scattered showers will push across the area overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a Gulf low passes to our South.