Shaw High School in Columbus hosts regional Future Business Leadership Conference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of students from across Georgia were in Columbus for a leadership conference.
Shaw High School hosted its first regional Future Business Leadership Conference on Friday.
Nine schools from District learned what it takes to succeed in the professional world. Educators and students shared the benefits of the event.
"This is our first event coming to Shaw High School and we are just elated and we are happy that it’s here,” said Jannie Jordan, a business computer science teacher.
"We're there to serve all of our members and we're there to really kind of see how can we help other people,” said Shyniah Joy Hood, state officer for Georgia FBLA. “Our part of being a state officer means that we're that leader of the organization.”
One of the goals of the event is to include people from many different industry professionals and walks of life. Jordan also said the event encourages the kid of responsible citizenship we would all like to see imbued.
