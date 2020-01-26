Active Pattern Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The best chance for rain will happen overnight as low pressure passes to our south in the Gulf of Mexico. A few showers will linger into Monday morning, with clouds hanging around most of tomorrow. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees with fog being a concern heading into Monday night.
Sunshine returns Tuesday, but not for long, with weak disturbance bringing clouds & a few showers for Wednesday. Sunshine once again returns Thursday, with increasing clouds on Friday, and yet another chance of rain heading into Saturday. Temperatures this week look seasonably cool, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60, and lows in the 30s & 40s. I don’t see any big cold fronts down the pipeline.
