City leaders and Senate candidates meet for Muscogee County Democratic Committee forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Democratic Committee Blue Wave Breakfast fundraiser kicked off Saturday morning at Columbus State University.
Attendees had the opportunity to meet and speak with city leaders. Candidates answered three questions designed to let them voice their platform while also touching hearts and minds.
The Muscogee County Democratic Committee chair shared the importance of voting in the primaries.
"It's important to vote in the primary,” said Committee Chair Laura Walker. “We don't want to leave it up to whoever everyone else chooses in the general election. So, if we get to know all of our candidates here, people can go make an informed decision at the ballot box."
All candidates for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat were invited to the event.
