Early morning shootout leaves one man dead in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is dead after an early morning shootout on Central Ave.
Eufaula 911 received a call reporting a shooting on Central Ave. at approximately 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 26.
Officers responded to the scene and found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Brandon Christopher Henry, lying in the yard of a residence suffering a gunshot wound.
Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman pronounced Henry dead on the scene.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on Henry’s murder is asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.