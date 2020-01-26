Junior League of Columbus partners with CSU for Dribbling for Diapers event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Junior League of Columbus held its second annual Dribbling for Diapers event Saturday afternoon.
The event took place at Columbus State University’s Frank G. Lumpkin Center. CSU’s men and women’s basketball teams also participated. Guests could enjoy a basketball game while having something to occupy children.
The events included face painting, photos with Cody the Cougar, and more.
The only admission into the event for adults was a pack of diapers.
All proceeds benefit the Junior League’s Healthy Choice Initiatives. Diaper need is an issue where families cannot afford a sufficient supply of diapers to keep children healthy and dry. It affects one in three families.
