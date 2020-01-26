Man injured in overnight shooting on Front Ave. in Columbus, police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left at least one person injured in Columbus.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched to Piedmont Columbus Regional in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.
The shooting is said to have occurred in the area of Front Ave., according to police reports.
There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
This case is currently under investigation as an aggravated assault.
Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online as we bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.