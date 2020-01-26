Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs FAMU

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 74.6 points per game and allowed 61.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both nice improvements over the 60.2 points scored and 68.4 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 39.6 percent of the 144 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 20 for 42 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.