Shots fired in east Columbus leaves one man behind bars on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars on multiple charges after reportedly firing shots in east Columbus.
Police were called to the 5800 block of Windham Ct. to reports of shots being fired in the area at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.
After an investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Ticuondre Jovon Nelson and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.
Nelson is being charged with discharging a gun near a public highway, second-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct causing harm or endangering safety, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured during this incident.
Nelson will make an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 28 at 8:00 a.m.
