Columbus organization reaches out to victims in known sex trafficking areas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus non-profit organization, Take the City, just finished up what they are calling “war weekend."
They dedicated two days to help victims of sexual exploitation who are right here in the Columbus area by going to known sex-trafficking areas in the community.
Men and women from all over the country came together to prepare to reach men women on the road to recovery. A team leader for the organization said it is important for us to change the way we view these women.
“It almost has to be a shift in how they view these women as victims, instead of that they’re there willingly," said team leader Katherine Guthrie.
Guthrie is the team leader for Redeem in Lee and Chambers counties. She is one of many people who came to Columbus for Take the City’s “war weekend.” They dedicated two days to reaching men and women suffering from addiction and victims of sex trafficking in the Columbus area.
Gisele Marie is one of the volunteers who traveled to be a part of war weekend. She traveled with other volunteers from World Race America.
“It’s such an impactful ministry because we don’t wait for them to come to us, we are active in our faith, we are moving with Jesus, we are obeying to what he tells us to do. So we are going out to serve these women and these men," said Marie.
They rented a room in a known sex-trafficking area on Friday night. For two days, they did constant worship and ministry to reach women. They also handed out roses to remind them of their worth, gave them cards with special messages and contact information for help.
An outreach leader for the organization said they wanted to establish relationships with victims to help them on their road to recovery.
“It’s very dynamic. There are a lot of ways you can help. Um and you got to remember it’s not a one shot you come and meet people and leave. It’s something we want to establish relationships in the darkest places in the community in order to get people to a safe place for their recovery," said outreach leader Bobby Ortegon.
It does not stop there, they also offer a 24/hour safe house for women who want to recover.
