Extensive damage at Creektown Park leads Eufaula police to search for suspects

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Eufaula searching for the people responsible for extensive damage at a city park.
Representatives with Eufaula Parks and Recreation say extensive damage was caused to the grounds at Creektown Park.
Police say there is a $300 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the damage.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact EPD at 334-687-1200.
