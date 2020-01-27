Extensive damage at Creektown Park leads Eufaula police to search for suspects

Extensive damage at Creektown Park in Eufaula (Source: Eufaula Police Department Facebook)
By Alex Jones | January 27, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 6:48 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Eufaula searching for the people responsible for extensive damage at a city park.

Representatives with Eufaula Parks and Recreation say extensive damage was caused to the grounds at Creektown Park.

Police say there is a $300 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact EPD at 334-687-1200.

Posted by Eufaula Alabama Police Department on Monday, January 27, 2020

