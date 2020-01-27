Family of 38th St. murder victim gathers for balloon release memorial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Columbus family grieves the loss of a loved one, the shooter is still at large.
Family and friends of 41-year-old Allen McMillan gathered in Uptown Columbus for a balloon release in his honor.
McMillan’s sister, Temika Buchanan, says he was hanging out with his friends on 38th Ave. near Fox Elementary School when the shooter took his life.
Investigators are continuing to search for a suspect between the ages of 18 and 30 with short hair on the side and twists on the top.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.