Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Super Bowl week is here. The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to arrive in Miami on Sunday, a week before they'll take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. The 49ers came into town a couple of hours later. The first media session of the week for the Chiefs and the 49ers is Monday night, when the NFL has Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute. Players paid homage to the late Lakers star by faking fadeaway jumpers after big plays. Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams pointed to the sky and flashed the number “24” on his fingers as an ode to Bryant’s jersey after a touchdown catch. The NFL’s annual all-star game also held a moment of silence for Bryant in the first half. The AFC beat the NFC 38-33 for a fourth consecutive victory in Orlando. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson was voted the game's offensive MVP. Jacksonville's Calais Campbell was the defensive MVP.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even when a defense succeeds in blanketing the Chiefs' fleet of pass catchers, Patrick Mahomes has proven during the playoffs that he can still beat opponents on the ground. He has led Kansas City in rushing in each of their wins and his 27-yard touchdown run against the Titans in the AFC championship game will be remembered for years. It speaks to his feisty, competitive nature, not to mention his almost otherworldly ability to dissect defenses and see the field. And it could come in handy against the San Francisco 49ers' tough defense in the Super Bowl in Miami.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers take the NFL's stingiest pass defense in a decade into the Super Bowl in Miami. They will get their toughest test yet when they face Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense. Mahomes led Kansas City to TDs on all five drives when he faced the Niners last season for the only time in his career. But San Francisco is much better equipped this time thanks to the addition of edge rushers Dee Ford and Nick Bosa.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points during a third-quarter rally that helped the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 112-97 for their sixth win in seven games. Leonard scored seven straight points for the Clippers in the quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 10 as they pulled away. Landry Shamel and Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points each fr the Clippers and Lou Williams added 15. Leonard also had 14 rebounds, leading Los Angeles to a 53-45 advantage. Michael Carter-Williams came led Orlando with 15 points and Nikola Vucevic added 13, The Magic have lost five of six.
MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat spoke publicly for the first time in weeks Sunday, taking the blame for the issues that have led to him being suspended three times already this season. Waiters finally made his season debut for Miami on Friday, scoring 14 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami plays again Monday against Orlando and Tuesday against Boston, and with several players -- including perimeter players Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn all dealing with injuries -- there still could be a spot for Waiters in Miami’s rotation.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, birdieing the par-3 17th to tie for the lead and winning with a par when Nasa Hataoka missed a 3-footer on the last. Sagstrom finished with a 2-under 70 for a 17-under 271 total at rain-softened Boca Rio Golf Club. Hataoka shot 69. She birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to take the lead, then fell into a tie when Sagstrom birdied the 17th and lost with the bogey on the par-4 18th. Sagstrom bogeyed two of the first five holes, then rebounded with birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 11. The Swede made a 4-footer for birdie on 17, then saved par from 5 feet on 18.
HOUSTON (AP) — DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points, and No. 25 Houston defeated South Florida 68-49 on Sunday.