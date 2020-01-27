Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Two law enforcement officers in Georgia are being treated for injuries after being hit by a car in a parking lot early Saturday. The Gwinnett County Police Department says one of its officers and an investigator from the District Attorney's Office were trying to stop a man about 2:30 a.m. from driving because they believed he was intoxicated in a parking lot outside Chiquititas Lounge in Norcross. The suspect backed up, knocking the officer to the ground with the driver's door. He then pulled forward and ran over the officer. The suspect faces charges of felony obstruction, aggravated assault, and fleeing and eluding.