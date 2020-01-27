Mercedes-Benz of Columbus’ Heart Raffle sees two lucky winners gifted new cars

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercedes-Benz of Columbus held their annual Heart Raffle over the weekend and two lucky people in the Chattahoochee Valley won brand new cars.
“I did not believe it. I thought it was a joke and then she said you won a car and I said no, I can’t believe that unless you tell me lots of times," said Elaine Bray, one of the lucky winners.
Hundreds of people showed up at the Heart Raffle with hopes of winning a brand new Mercedes-Benz and Bray was one of two people who got to take home a brand new car.
In addition to winning a new car, Bray and nine other people won a $500 gas card.
The event is hosted once a year to provide donations to the American Heart Association in creating medical milestones. They also had a special guest appearance from Ms. Senior Georgia, who also volunteered.
“Mercedes Benz has done a wonderful job with the american heart association and putting on this event to raise money for cardiovascular disease," said Ms. Senior Georgia Marleen Tharpe.
People in the Chattahoochee Valley were able to purchase raffle tickets from October to January 24. This event was sold out all 1,924 tickets; each bought for $150.
“We won’t sell more than 1,924 tickets and we take every ticket that everybody purchases and we put them in the raffle and then we do a draw down, so its kind of backwards from a traditional raffle. So the first ticket drawn is actually different from a traditional raffle," said Tiffany Betterfield.
With the help of the Chattahoochee Valley community, Mercedes Benz of Columbus raised over $1,000,000 for the American Heart Association.
The Heart Raffle happens annually, so if you want to try your luck at those cool prizes, you can purchase a ticket for next year’s raffle in January 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.