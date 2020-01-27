New details released in shooting involving teenagers on Woodruff Farm Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing new details in a shooting involving several teenagers on Woodruff Farm Rd. on Sunday afternoon.
Police officials say that at least seven teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 were inside a vehicle near the Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Rd.
One 14-year-old was struck in the side with a bullet when a firearm discharged inside a vehicle. Police say that 14-year-old is currently listed in stable condition in the hospital.
Several teenagers are currently being interviewed by police and no charges have been filed.
