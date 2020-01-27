Off-and-On Rain Chances This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overnight rain fading away as the sun rises behind the thick cloud cover over the Valley for Monday morning. Though a few isolated showers are still possible here and there, overall rain chances look slim for the rest of the day. Stubborn cloud cover will stick around for the afternoon before a reprieve of sunshine on Tuesday.
The week in general features an unsettled weather pattern with off-and-on rain chances possible through Saturday as a series of disturbances moves through the Southeast. Temperatures look typical for the end of January with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday looks like the “warmest” day relatively with highs creeping closer to the low 60s, otherwise a fairly cool last week under a mix of sun and clouds. For now, showers look possible on Wednesday, then Friday into Saturday before drying out on Sunday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.