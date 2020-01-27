Off-and-On Rain Chances This Week

The week in general features an unsettled weather pattern with off-and-on rain chances possible through Saturday as a series of disturbances moves through the Southeast. Temperatures look typical for the end of January with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday looks like the “warmest” day relatively with highs creeping closer to the low 60s, otherwise a fairly cool last week under a mix of sun and clouds. For now, showers look possible on Wednesday, then Friday into Saturday before drying out on Sunday.