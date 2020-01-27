Quick Changes Ahead This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we take you through the week, there will be some quick weather changes ahead. Tuesday starts out with some fog and ends with a mostly sunny sky and a high in the lower 60s. Rain returns on Wednesday with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will drop off to the 50s with clouds and rain around. We will quickly clear out on Thursday with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but rain will move back in Friday into Saturday morning. I think most of Saturday will be dry, with only a few showers early in the morning. Sunday looks great too, and both days will feature temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s - around average for this time of year. We warm things up early next week, but will also be on the lookout for storms to return next Tuesday and Wednesday - as always, we will keep an eye on it for you!