Someone in Lee Co. might be impersonating police, sheriff’s office warns

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that someone could be impersonating police in an effort to take advantage of you.
Authorities say they received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle driving with blue lights attempting to stop another vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Stripped Nation Rd. and Ben Brown Rd. in Beulah.
The female complainant said a man got out of the vehicle and began screaming before she drove away and the suspicious vehicle did not follow.
A description of the man is unknown, but the woman believes the vehicle may have been a Pontiac.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says this is the first reported incident of this kind in the area since early last year when a vehicle, possibly a white Dodge Charger, with blue lights attempted to pull over a vehicle in the Salem and Smiths Station area. They have not connected these two incidents together, however.
Drivers are urged to call 911 immediately if they witness any suspicious activity.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.