St. Francis Hospital in Columbus names new CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital has announced their new CEO who they welcome in the coming weeks.
Effective Feb. 10, Melody Trimble will begin her position as Chief Executive Officer.
Trimble will replace the current interim CEO Jerry Dooley, who has been serving in that role while the hospital searched for someone to fill the role permanently.
Trimble has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing and has served in the healthcare field for many years.
