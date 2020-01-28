ADA compliance work to S. 8th St. in Opelika to affect traffic starting next week

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of roads in Opelika are having some work done to make them more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Starting Jan. 28, ADA Compliance work to S. 8th St. and Ave. B will begin and should only affect traffic minimally for the first week.
Beginning next week, there will be temporary road closures as work on crosswalks in the intersection is completed.
Drivers are encouraged to be aware of any potential delays and to watch out for workers in the area.
