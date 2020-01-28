BBB warns of Facebook Marketplace scam targeting Columbus residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam circulating the Columbus area on Facebook Marketplace.
Sellers are listing cars for under $2,000, which is very suspicious to the BBB.
Senior Vice President Michele Mason said she recently saved a Columbus resident from paying $1,600 for a 2007 Camry with 7,300 miles on it. The resident was asked to pay in cash at an ATM prior to having the car shipped to her.
"I think the biggest thing here is that we want to remind people to do their homework,” said Mason. “The old 'it sounds too good to be true' definitely played in this one. It looked like a great car for a really great place. But the ‘gotcha’ was that it was all a scam."
The BBB has confirmation from the listed transaction platform, escrow.com, that this seller’s information is not in their system and this incident was indeed a scam.
