A Brief Dose of Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the patchy fog around this morning, enjoying a little reprieve from the clouds and rain for Tuesday as comfortable sunshine puts us back in the 60s this afternoon after a chilly start to the day. Rain returns tomorrow though as another disturbance moves into the Valley with showers likely reserved for the afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy skies and rain will put our highs back in the 50s tomorrow, but we should hit the 60s again on Thursday when more sunshine briefly returns.
Another rainmaker makes its way toward the Southeast on Friday, keeping showers in the forecast through early Saturday morning. A majority of the weekend looks dry though with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and morning lows back down in the 30s by Sunday. Next week favors a warming trend with highs above average in the upper 60s. Also, eyeing the possibility of some storms on the horizon by NEXT Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted!
