A Brief Dose of Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the patchy fog around this morning, enjoying a little reprieve from the clouds and rain for Tuesday as comfortable sunshine puts us back in the 60s this afternoon after a chilly start to the day. Rain returns tomorrow though as another disturbance moves into the Valley with showers likely reserved for the afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy skies and rain will put our highs back in the 50s tomorrow, but we should hit the 60s again on Thursday when more sunshine briefly returns.