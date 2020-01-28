Chattahoochee Valley reacts to tragic death of Kobe Bryant, daughter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Basketball player, humanitarian, father and idol are just some of the words used to describe NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Residents of the Chattahoochee Valley are still reeling from news Sunday afternoon that five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in southern California alongside eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Several students at Columbus State University say they are still in shock.
LaChantel Allen-Sheppard says, “I just didn’t believe it and I kept thinking it was unreal. I still think it’s unreal this morning. But to hear about him and his daughter passing was pretty devastating."
“I have a strong connection. I actually went to watch him play against the Atlanta Hawks one time, so when it was on the news, and everything, I was kinda shocked and I didn’t believe it at first," said Ardella Short.
Seth Skahan says, “There’s a joke that every time you shoot a hoop, every time you throw something in the trash can, it’s like Kobe. In the end, it’s not really what you achieve, but how you treated people. I think that’s what I saw out of him: a really good guy.”
“It just felt surreal. I couldn’t process that he was really gone. He has just been such a big part of everyone’s life because of how big of a role model he is, not just in the basketball court but who he was as a person," said Alphonso Dyser.
Savaughn Gordon says, “Kobe was just one of those people you grow up with, you don’t even have to be into sports to hear about him. Hearing the news is like wow, anybody can go.”
Former NBA player, Samuel Mitchell, remembers playing against and coaching Bryant. His fondest memory of Bryant is watching his 81-point night live and in person.
“As a former player, former coach, as a competitor against him, he was someone I had the utmost respect for. I used to tell the players all the time, no one played the game as well as he did on both ends of the floor," Mitchell said.
The 41-year-old father of four will be deeply missed by many throughout the nation and the Chattahoochee Valley.
