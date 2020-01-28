Columbus police searching for 15-year-old runaway last seen one week ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a 15-year-old who has reportedly run away.
Tristen Lavon Walker Jr., 15, was last seen on Jan. 21 in the area of Ridgeview Dr. at approximately 5:40 p.m.
He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan suede shoes and a necklace with the letter 'T' on it. Walker wears his hair in short twists with the sides shaved.
Walker is 5′6″ and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
