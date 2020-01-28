“Give it up:” New details emerge as six suspects in Upatoi home invasion turned murder plead not guilty

UPATOI, Ga. (WTVM) - All six suspects in a Upatoi home invasion turned murder that claimed the life of 21-year-old Cross Henderson appeared in court where they each plead not guilty to the murder charges against them.
During testimony, police revealed new details in reference to Henderson’s murder.
Police say Henderson and five of his friends were outside when five people approached them at gunpoint. Surveillance cameras in the area show the suspects wearing t-shirts on their heads to conceal their identities and entering the wood line behind Henderson’s home before entering the backyard.
Henderson was singled out and taken to the second floor of the home where his mother, brother and uncle were. The five friends outside the home were assaulted and pistol whipped.
As suspects were escorting Henderson up the stairs, he attempted to flee and yelled for his mother to call 911 when one of the suspects fired a single shot with a nine millimeter handgun, striking Henderson in the lower back.
Police say Henderson’s mother was then held at gunpoint and told to “give it up.” Police later learned that a large quantity of marijuana, money and cell phones were taken from the home.
A sixth suspect remained in the car during the commission of the crime. All six then drove away in a white car.
Anthony Foster was identified from a photo lineup. Two other suspects, Ceuion English and Trevonious Williams, refused to exit a residence while police executed a search warrant that found firearms, ammunition and marijuana packaged similarly to what was stolen from the home. All three men were subsequently arrested and charged with murder.
Suspects Mercedes Kraft and a female juvenile turned themselves in. They have also been charged with murder.
A search warrant of Laqwane Kindred’s residence found more firearms, including an AK47-type firearm, and ammunition. He was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.
Police believe this murder may be related to a gang known as Finesse Gang (FNG).
An unreported armed robbery reportedly occurred three days prior to the murder.
Defense attorney Jennifer Curry says her client, Ceuion English, lives and works in Atlanta.
This case has been bound over to Superior Court.
