High-speed chase in Phenix City ends with one man behind bars

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is in jail after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase through Phenix City.
36-year-old James McDonnell of Opelika fled police and refused to pull over on Jan. 27.
Following the help of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to stop McDonnell on U.S. 80 near Auburn Rd.
“He’s gonna be charged with attempting to elude, driving with a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, and he also had multiple felony warrants for his arrest,” said Benjamin Carswell, with ALEA.
McDonnell was accompanied by a passenger, Elizabeth Burg, who was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
