Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-DELTA-EMPLOYEE-KILLED
Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital. College Park police say the shooting happened Sunday night in the lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds. Delta spokeswoman Chelsea Gorman said in a statement that the airline is investigating in partnership with law enforcement. The company says it shares its deepest condolences with Reed's family and friends.
ANTI-GANG BILLS-GEORGIA
Kemp officials make case for stronger Georgia anti-gang law
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp's administration is seeking to persuade lawmakers of the need to tighten Georgia's gang laws. Officials told a House-Senate panel Monday that gangs are a serious problem needing further action. Perhaps most controversially, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation wants the power to begin investigating gang crimes without an invitation from local officials, as is needed now. Kemp and his officials have called for a gang database that investigators could use to share information. They've also proposed a public gang registry that would function like the current public sex offender registry, publicizing names and residences of convicted offenders.
DEATH PENALTY-GEORGIA
Lawyers ask parole board to spare condemned man's life
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend argue he should not be executed. They cite the additional pain it will cause his children, evidence of brain damage not heard by the jury that sentenced him to die and his model behavior in prison. Donnie Cleveland Lance is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday. He was convicted and sentenced to death in the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. in Jackson County. His lawyers are asking the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to spare his life. The board has set a clemency hearing for Tuesday.
SENATE-GEORGIA-GOP FIGHT
Collins expected to try ousting new GA senator in GOP battle
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican official says conservative Georgia Rep. Doug Collins is expected to challenge newly appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler for her Senate seat this year. That will prompt a battle within the GOP that could enhance Democrats' chances of capturing the seat this November. Loeffler, 49, was appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp and took office this month. That filled a vacancy after Sen. Johnny Isakson retired for health reasons. Collins, an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, had hoped Kemp would appoint him to the seat and had Trump's backing.
GEORGIA-DEATH ROW INMATE
Georgia inmate who came close to execution in 2017 dies
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia death row inmate whose scheduled execution was halted in September 2017 by the U.S. Supreme Court after his lawyers argued his death sentence was tainted by a juror's racial bias has died. The Department of Corrections says Keith “Bo” Tharpe died Friday night of natural causes. He was 61. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath confirmed the death in an email Sunday. A jury convicted Tharpe in January 1991 of murder in the September 1990 slaying of his sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Freeman, and sentenced him to death.
HOUSE FIRE-CHILD KILLED
Fire chief: Boy killed, teen burned in Georgia house fire
JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has died and his teenage sister was badly burned in a house fire in Georgia. News outlets report the fire broke out Sunday morning in Butts County. The girl has been airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta for treatment. A man who lived at the home says he tried to get the boy out but couldn't save him from the flames. Fire officials haven't determined the cause of the fire. Loved ones say the boy was visiting family at the home for his birthday, which was last Thursday. His sister's birthday is Monday.
GEORGIA BORROWING
Kemp proposes $900M borrowing plan as part of Georgia budget
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing that Georgia borrow almost $900 million for construction projects and equipment next year. That amount is likely to rise before lawmakers get done with the state budget. Key projects in the Republican governor's borrowing plan include $70 million to expand the state-owned convention center in Savannah and $55 million to build a new headquarters for the Department of Public Safety in Atlanta. Lawmakers authorized borrowing of nearly $1.1 billion last year. Kemp wants to move more funding to aid school construction from districts statewide to those that have small property tax bases.
PLANE CRASH
2 killed in plane crash near Senoia
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Coweta County. News outlets report that the accident occurred Saturday near Senoia. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Mustang Two, a two-seat aircraft. Coweta County Sherff Len Wood told WSB-TV that the plane had just taken off from a private air strip after picking up a passenger.