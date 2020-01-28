Rain Moving Back in Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next storm system that will spread rain across the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain will be likely at times with highs in the 50s. We will clear out a bit on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s, but rain will quickly return on Friday with a good chance of rain at times during the day. There may be a few lingering showers early Saturday, but we don’t expect rain to linger into the afternoon. Most of your daytime hours will be dry with a high in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and we expect more sunshine and low to mid 60s for Superbowl Sunday. For next week, we will warm up Monday to the mid to upper 60s with increasing clouds. Get ready for a return to rain and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and perhaps Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s for some on Tuesday. As we get closer, we should have a much better idea of the timing, so stay tuned!