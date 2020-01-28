UCF looks for home win vs Memphis

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this season and 72 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.AWESOME ACHIUWA: In 19 appearances this season, Memphis' Precious Achiuwa has shot 53.1 percent.