Columbus police searching for 17-year-old runaway last seen three weeks ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a teenager they say has not been seen in approximately three weeks.
17-year-old Taliyah Jones was last seen on or about Jan. 6.
Police say it is believed that Jones may be hiding at a friend’s house at Lumpkin Park Apartments in the 3300 block of N. Lumpkin Rd.
Her clothing description is unknown, but Jones stands 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
