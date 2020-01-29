Court testimony reveals drugs, gang involved in Upatoi home invasion turned murder

UPATOI, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are revealing what happened inside a Upatoi home on the night a home invasion turned into murder.
Details from court Tuesday revealed the suspects demanded Cross Henderson and his mother to, “give it up.”
Police collected money, cell phones, and a large amount of marijuana from the suspects, which was all allegedly taken from the Upatoi home the night Henderson was murdered.
Ceuion English, Anthony Foster, Trevonuis Williams, Laqwane Kindred, Mercedes Kraft, and a female juvenile are charged with murder for the death of Henderson.
“So, identification which does go to probable cause, at this point, is solely based on witness statements correct, and co-defendant statements,?" asked defense attorney Jennifer Curry.
Lead detective Sherman Hayes said Henderson and five friends were in his mother’s backyard in Upatoi when five suspects approached them at gunpoint. Henderson was reportedly separated and taken inside. The others were forced on the ground faced down.
“Mr. Henderson fears for his life and makes the attempt to flee up the stairs of the residence,” Hayes said. “He screams for his mother to call 911 and the suspect follows him up the stairs and fires one shot, striking Mr. Henderson.”
Hayes said the suspects told Henderson’s mother to “give it up.” Just a few moments later, police said the suspects left the home with backpacks allegedly filled with money, cell phones, and weed. Defense attorneys said with what little they learned in court, there are a lot of unanswered questions.
“We submit he didn’t go in the home," said Mark Shelnutt of his client, Laqwane Kindred. "He just didn’t.”
“And through your investigation, you did learn that Mr. English was living and working in Atlanta at this time correct?” Curry asked in regards to her client, Ceuion English.
Testimony revealed a gang called FNG, or Finesse Gang, played a role in the home invasion as did the drugs now sitting in evidence. Detectives said FNG has been involved in numerous crimes including homicide over the past few years.
“Listen, as far as I’m concerned, that was just irrelevant information," said Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas, who is representing Trevonuis William. "If you look at the warrants or even the charges that were on there this morning, there was never any gang.”
With the new initiatives to reduce gun and gang violence in the community, gang involvement in this case could mean stricter sentences for the suspects if found guilty.
This investigation is still active, and with many witnesses receiving threats, according to police, it may take some time to get all of the puzzle pieces together.
All suspects are pleading not guilty and heading to superior court.
