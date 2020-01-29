Fire in Buena Vista leaves residents heartbroken over loss of history

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - You can still smell the smoke in Buena Vista and surrounding cities after a fire late Thursday night destroyed what the fire chief calls a piece of history.
Right now, Fire Chief Shaun Raulston said he isn’t sure what caused the fire that led to this awful destruction.
Before Tuesday night, a florist and a paint shop called the corner of 6th Avenue home.
“As I was coming in, you could see the flames. They were almost as tall as the building. The whole side of this town was engulfed in smoke at one time," said local business owner Cody Currington.
The corner of 6th Avenue and McDuffie Street in Buena Vista used to be home to a florist and a paint shop. But a devastating fire left only bricks.
“These buildings behind us are very historic buildings in Buena Vista,” said Raulson. "They’re almost 100 years old.”
“I know the old florist building was the old movie theater," Currington added. "Upstairs still had some of that stuff leftover in it. I hate it for the florist, but I really hate that this town lost that history.”
Raulston said crews from surrounding counties came to lend a hand, including Webster and Sumter.
“We were able to keep this from proceeding further down the block and taking out some more buildings," he said.
“So, we went to the square like everyone else and just watched and waited to see what could happen," Currington said. “Because we weren’t sure if the whole block was going to go, or just there, you know.”
Fortunately, Raulston reports no injuries, but said the impact of having three displaced businesses is devastating.
“Heartbreaking,because we’re a small community here and we lost a piece of history and of course an economic impact,” Raulson said.
“It did not go as bad as it could have, because this whole strip could have been gone this morning,” Currington stated.
The fire chief said they are bringing in an investigator to find out what caused this massive fire.
