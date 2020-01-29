Fire crews contain fire on 6th Ave. in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews contained a fire at a store on 6th Avenue in Buena Vista Tuesday night.
The Baxter Paint Store, located in Town Square, caught fire at around 8 p.m. and spread to a second building.
According to the Buena Vista police chief, the fire is contained but crews will be on the scene for hours. Fire crews from Buena Vista, Webster, Sumter, and surrounding counties were called to help fight the fire for nearly two hours.
Power may be out for some nearby residents.
No injuries were reported.
