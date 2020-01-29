Ga. State looks to sweep S. Alabama

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have given up just 69.9 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 38.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.