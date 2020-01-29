Gov. Ivey wearing sling after being tripped up by dog

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says she’s in a sling after being tripped up by her dog, Missy.
Ivey’s office issued a statement Wednesday saying the governor hit her shoulder as a result and was put in a sling to recover.
“Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective," the governor said in a statement. "Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery."
The governor’s dog, she assured, “is also doing just fine!”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.