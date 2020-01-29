UPDATE: One person dead, another injured in shooting on Lee Road 307 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting in Phenix City Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Lee Road 307.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, one male is deceased and another male was injured in the shooting. The injured victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus.
The identity of the victims has not been released. Authorities have not said if any suspect are in custody in connection to the shooting.
