Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 25 and the Boston Celtics led virtually the entire way to beat the Miami Heat 109-101 on Tuesday night. Kemba Walker scored 16 points and eight assists for Boston, which got 11 points from Marcus Smart. Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points. Jimmy Butler scored 20, Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Duncan Robinson scored 12 for the Heat.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 15 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left as Virginia ended No. 5 Florida State's 10-game winning streak, 61-56. Virginia trailed 56-55 before Clark drove left down the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side of the basket. After Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles, Mamadi Diakite hit a pair of free throws with 13.9 seconds left for Virginia. The Seminoles had a chance to tie, but Wyatt Wilkes and Trent Forrest both missed 3-point tries and Braxton Key added a pair of free throws for Virginia.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Reggie Perry scored a career-high 27 points, Robert Woodard added 16 and Mississippi State beat Florida 78-71 for its fourth straight victory in Southeastern Conference play. Tyson Carter chipped in 12, including seven straight points to turn the game in the second half. The Bulldogs rallied from 16 points down to notch their first road victory of 2020. Florida was hot early. The Gators shot 58% in the first half and made 8 of 14 from 3-point range. But Mississippi State whittled the lead behind Perry and really took over after intermission by making 12 of its first 17 shots.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck. According to news reports, a Florida judge agreed Tuesday to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can fulfill contractual obligations with ESPN and comedian Kevin Hart. Instead of wearing an ankle GPS monitor, Brown will have to check in with court personnel daily. His $110,000 bail remains in place and he still must surrender his passport, possess no weapons or ammunition and submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Dejan Vasiljevic scored 18 points to lead Miami to a 71-61 victory over Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes built a 22-point first-half lead and withstood a Hokies rally that got them within 63-59 on Landers Nolley’s layup with 1:01 remaining. Rodney Miller finished with 11 points, including seven in a 24-2 run over a 7:30 stretch that helped Miami build a 41-19 lead in the first half. Miller’s layup with 4:04 remaining capped the surge. Isaiah Wong added 10 points for the Hurricanes. Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 24 points for the Hokies.
MIAMI (AP) — There's a living piece of Super Bowl history missing in Miami this week. At the age of 89 Jerry Izenberg of the Star-Ledger in New Jersey is skipping the big game after covering the first 53 Super Bowls. Izenberg began his Super Bowl duty in 1967 in the Los Angeles Coliseum and written about every game since, but now he says his legs aren't that good anymore and he doesn't want to risk a fall. There are now only two writers left who have covered every game.
UNDATED (AP) — Shaquille O'Neal tearfully said he never could have imagined anything like Kobe Bryant's death, remembering his former teammate a great player whose kids called him “Uncle Shaq." O'Neal's comments came at the start of TNT's pregame show. He sat along with the network's studio team on the court at Staples Center. TNT was supposed to televise a doubleheader, but the NBA canceled the Lakers-Clippers game that was scheduled to be the nightcap because the Lakers organization is still too devastated after the death of Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter crash Sunday.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo had a front-row seat in the best classroom on the best way to prepare for being a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl. Garoppolo watched Tom Brady prepare for two Super Bowl wins as his backup on New England. Now he gets the chance to translate those lessons into his first trip as a starter for the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo said Brady's calmness throughout the pressure-packed week is one of the things that stands out most.