Landstar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50 million.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.
The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $994.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $227.7 million, or $5.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.08 billion.
Landstar shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $111.35, a rise of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.
