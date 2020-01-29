Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

POLICE SHOOTING-SCOTTSDALE HOSPITAL
Scottsdale police say man dies after being shot by officer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being shot by Scottsdale police outside a hospital. The Scottsdale Police Department says an officer shot the man Tuesday as he approached authorities with a knife in his hand. The suspect was taken into the hospital and later pronounced dead. Authorities say police had been called to HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center about a man with a rifle just outside the public entrance to the ER. Hospital security had taken the rifle from him by the time police arrived. Police say no officers were injured and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not release the name of the man who died. The hospital didn't immediately respond to a request for comment
MURDER CONVICTION OVERTURNED
Murder conviction overturned in Navajo reservation killing
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a Gallup man's first-degree murder conviction in a 2016 homicide, ruling that the defendant should have been allowed to present evidence that the man killed had used methamphetamine before a fatal fight. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday grants Brian Tony a new trial in the killing of 44-year-old Pat Garcia on the Navajo reservation near Church Rock. Tony claimed self defense and the trial judge allowed him to present evidence that Garcia's behavior was erratic and violent. However, the judge didn't allow Tony to indicate that Garcia's alleged behavior resulted from methamphetamine use. The appeals court said allowing the drug-use evidence sought by the defense might have explained Garcia's behavior.
GRAND CANYON-SPECIAL PERMITS
Wedding plans at Grand Canyon? Park says seek permit sooner
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — If you want to tie the knot at the Grand Canyon, you'll want to get your request in sooner. The national park says a lack of staffing means applications for special use permits will take longer to process. Weddings, family reunions, memorial services and organized group hikes all require permits. Basic permits now take up to 30 days to process but will take up to 45 days starting Feb. 14. More complex requests could take up to 90 days. Commercial operations, such as road-based tours, also will be subject to the longer processing time into the summer.
COAL-TRANSITION FUND
Navajo look to Arizona utilities to make up for coal losses
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is looking to Arizona utilities that shared in the power generated on the reservation to help make up for the financial losses from the coal industry. Navajo leaders asked utility regulators in Arizona to require that power companies contribute financially and with technical assistance as the tribe focuses on renewable energy projects. The appeal was made in a rate case involving Tucson Electric Power, but it could extend to another major state utility and aid other communities that have long depended on revenue from coal.
AP-US-CHILD DEATHS-PHOENIX
Woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of her 3 kids
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the suffocation deaths of her three young children in Phoenix. The indictment filed Monday against Rachel Henry mirrors earlier charges lodged by prosecutors in the Jan. 21 deaths of 3-year-old Zane Henry, 23-month-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios. Henry's attorney, Alan Tavassoli, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment late Tuesday afternoon. Henry is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 4. No motive for the killings has emerged.
CHINA-OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona college students question response to virus case
PHOENIX (AP) — Despite Arizona State University's attempts to tamp down panic, a confirmed case of a virus outbreak from China has left students feeling alarmed. From putting on masks to signing a petition to cancel classes, students are questioning whether the university and health officials are doing enough. The university said in a statement that its Tempe campus was open. Officials also reiterated the Arizona Department of Health Services' findings that the risk to the general public of contracting the coronavirus was low. The infected patient has ties to the ASU community but does not live in school housing. The person had traveled to Wuhan, China.
FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT-SCHOOL CLOSING
Architecture school started by Frank Lloyd Wright to close
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The architecture school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago is closing. School officials announced Tuesday that the School of Architecture at Taliesin, which encompasses Wright properties in Wisconsin and Arizona, will shutter in June. The school's governing board said in a statement the “gut-wrenching decision” was made after no agreement could be made with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to keep operating the school. The school currently has 30 students. It will remain open for the spring semester. School officials say they are working on an agreement with Arizona State University's design school to allow those students' credits to transfer.
EDUCATION TAXES
Two tax increase measures may be on November Arizona ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters may have the opportunity to choose between competing tax increase measures to boost school funding in November. A proposal backed by some Republican lawmakers to boost a dedicated sales tax from 6/10 of a cent to a full penny is set for its first hearing Tuesday. If the full Senate and the House pass Sen. Kate Brophy McGee's referral it will appear on the ballot. Brophy-McGee said the proposal would boost yearly funding for schools, community colleges and universities by about $450 million. The second education funding proposal is a voter initiative backed by education advocates.