Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince Andrew is facing rising pressure to cooperate with U.S. authorities looking into his ties to a convicted sex offender but the FBI will have a difficult time forcing him to give evidence. Buckingham Palace and Andrew's lawyers Tuesday declined to comment one day after U.S. officials said they had not been able to interview him on his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier died in prison while facing sex abuse charges. Lawyers representing Epstein's alleged victims are demanding that Andrew give evidence. The prince was forced to step down from royal duties after a disastrous TV interview in which he lacked empathy for Epstein's victims.