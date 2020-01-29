Lee Co. Coroner identifies victim in Lee Rd. 307 shooting as 16-year-old

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has identified the victim in a shooting that killed one and injured another as a 16-year-old.
Lee County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 600 block of Lee Rd. 307 at approximately 8:00 p.m. following notification from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and a second 911 call.
At the residence, they found a 16-year-old male, later identified as Kenneth Bryce Davis of Fort Mitchell, showing no signs of life and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Coroner Harris pronounced Davis dead on the scene.
An 18-year-old male had also been shot. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional before being airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where he is currently listed in critical condition.
It appears that the two young men were engaged in an altercation, which led to both being shot. It is unclear what led to the altercation at this time.
Davis’ body has been taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the LCSO at 334-749-5651.
