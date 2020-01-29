Micah’s Promise in Columbus hosts The Promise of Hope and Healing Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Micah’s Promise hosted a luncheon Tuesday in Columbus to raise awareness of sex trafficking.
The Promise of Hope and Healing Luncheon was held at the St. Luke Ministry Center.
Micah’s promise is dedicated to prevention, awareness, education, and restoration regarding the issue of sex trafficking in Georgia.
All the funds raised from the luncheon will go to a housing clinic for victims rescued from trafficking. The clinic will be built in the Columbus area and will be the second one of its kind in Georgia.
"We are going to the community and saying that we have raised $1.4 million dollars through foundation work and now we need the community to get the rest of the funds that we need,” said Bobby L. Starr, executive director of Micah’s Promise. “So, it is a little overwhelming in a great way."
So far, Micah’s Promise has raised $1.4 million of its $1.8 million goal.
