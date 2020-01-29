6 neglected Talbot County dogs find a temporary home

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Six dogs are recovering after their owner was arrested for mistreating them.
On January 14, Meliah McGregor remembers getting a phone call from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office chief investigator, Curt Ousley.
“As soon as we got the call that we were needed, we stopped everything we were doing. Your day just stops,” said McGregor, owner of Last Chance Rescue Georgia.
Ousley said he received several calls about animal mistreatment at a Talbot County home, and once he arrived, he knew the animals needed to be taken elsewhere.
“She’s [McGregor] helped me with animals at my farm before. So, I called her. I knew she had a dry and capable facility to take care of the animals,” said Ousley.
Upon arriving to the scene, McGregor recalls being horrified.
She described the dogs being on short chains and heavy chains. She said there were three dogs in what looked like a make-shift rabbit cage.
“The environment they were standing in was wet because of the weather. Their own fecal matter was all over the ground. They were stepping in it," Ousley said.
Ousley said the dog owner, Tavares Owens, is in custody, charged with six felonies for keeping dogs in inhumane conditions.
McGregor quickly started treatment after relocating the dogs to her shelters.
“We’ve begun de-worming them. Everybody’s been vaccinated. They really need some TLC and time to heal," she said.
McGregor said they are beginning to trust humans and learning how to play. They have each gained four to six pounds in less than two weeks.
Two of the dogs already have new homes lined up. The others are still waiting to be adopted.
Last Chance Rescue Georgia needs help to continue taking care of them because they run entirely on donations.
“We’ve always got an Amazon wish list and we always could use a little something. But we appreciate it so much. It makes such a big difference," said McGregor.
If you are interested in making a donation, adopting a pet, or helping to fund the spaying and neutering processes, please contact McGregor at (706) 573-4458.
