New VA outpatient clinic coming to North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new outpatient VA clinic is coming to North Columbus.
The clinic will be located at River Road and Mobley Road, according Rick Baier with Kansas City-based U.S. Federal Properties. Baier said there is no timetable on when construction will start on the new clinic, which will include dental, mental health, radiology, and more.
A formal announcement on the new facility is expected in the coming days.
U.S. Federal Properties has been selected to build the facility.
