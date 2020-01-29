New VA outpatient clinic coming to North Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | January 29, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 6:56 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new outpatient VA clinic is coming to North Columbus.

The clinic will be located at River Road and Mobley Road, according Rick Baier with Kansas City-based U.S. Federal Properties. Baier said there is no timetable on when construction will start on the new clinic, which will include dental, mental health, radiology, and more.

A formal announcement on the new facility is expected in the coming days.

U.S. Federal Properties has been selected to build the facility.

