Phenix City Schools Superintendent releases statement after homicide of Central High student

Phenix City Schools Superintendent releases statement after homicide of Central High student
UPDATE: One person dead, another injured in shooting on Lee Road 307 in Phenix City (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | January 29, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 12:55 PM

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes has released a statement following last night’s homicide of Kenneth Bryce Davis in Smiths Station.

Davis, a Central High School student, was shot and killed following an altercation with another individual who was also shot. The second person shot is currently in critical condition at Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

It is unknown what led up to the altercation as this homicide investigation is in its early stages.

Superintendent Wilkes released a statement just hours after Davis’ identity was released to the public, saying,

Phenix City Schools is saddened by the passing of Kenneth “Bryce” Davis and wishes to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends. Bryce was active in both extra and co-curricular activities, and his loss has greatly affected the Red Devil family.
Superintendent Randy Wilkes

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.