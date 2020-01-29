Phenix City Schools Superintendent releases statement after homicide of Central High student

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes has released a statement following last night’s homicide of Kenneth Bryce Davis in Smiths Station.
Davis, a Central High School student, was shot and killed following an altercation with another individual who was also shot. The second person shot is currently in critical condition at Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
It is unknown what led up to the altercation as this homicide investigation is in its early stages.
Superintendent Wilkes released a statement just hours after Davis’ identity was released to the public, saying,
