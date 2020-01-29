Piedmont Columbus Regional provides care packages for the homeless

"This morning, we're doing a little bit of community outreach,” said Bob Ottman, president-elect of Piedmont Columbus Regional. “We're here at SafeHouse and we're giving out Mylar blankets and snack items. These are the things that we're doing to make a difference in the community and the lives we serve. So, I would like to take this time to make a pitch. If you've got a servant’s heart, the auxiliary is the place for you."