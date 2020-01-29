Piedmont Columbus Regional provides care packages for the homeless

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital partnered with SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus to assist people in need.
The hospital provided free care packages to the homeless. The bags were filled with items such as toiletries, blankets, and even reflective strip to help with nighttime visibility.
Employees of the hospital said along with what they do daily, this is a way to take action in the community.
"This morning, we're doing a little bit of community outreach,” said Bob Ottman, president-elect of Piedmont Columbus Regional. “We're here at SafeHouse and we're giving out Mylar blankets and snack items. These are the things that we're doing to make a difference in the community and the lives we serve. So, I would like to take this time to make a pitch. If you've got a servant’s heart, the auxiliary is the place for you."
According to SafeHouse Ministries, 1,500 people experience homelessness on any given night in Muscogee County.
